Volvo issues vehicle recall over fire risk

Nearly 70,000 Volvo cars in the UK are being recalled over a fire risk related to an engine problem, the manufacturer said.

Certain models built between 2014 and 2019 are affected by the issue.

A spokesman for the Swedish company said its investigations found that “in very rare cases” a piece of plastic fitted as part of the engine can “melt and deform”.

He added: “In the most extreme cases, there is a possibility that a localised engine bay fire may occur.”

The 69,616 UK cars affected are among more than half a million being recalled globally.

Volvo said it was contacting all customers whose vehicles are affected.