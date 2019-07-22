Tory MP Charlie Elphicke charged with sexually assaulting two women

Tory MP Charlie Elphicke has been charged with sexually assaulting two women.

Elphicke, 48, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on September 6.

The MP for Dover was charged with three counts of sexual assault relating to two alleged victims on Monday, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

He is alleged to have attacked the first woman in 2007 and the second woman twice in 2016.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said: “The CPS made the decision to charge Mr Elphicke after reviewing a file of evidence from the Metropolitan Police.

“The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Elphicke are now active and that he has a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Elphicke was suspended from the Conservative Party in November 2017 after “serious allegations” against him were referred to police.

Theresa May controversially restored the Tory whip to him 13 months later, in December, before she faced a vote of no confidence.

At the time, Labour MP Jess Phillips accused the Prime Minister of putting “political power” ahead of protecting alleged victims.

Elphicke, who is believed to have voted against Mrs May in the no confidence vote, tweeted in December: “Important for my constituents to know that, 13 months after having it withdrawn, I have been given back the Conservative Whip.

“I remain as confident as I always have been of clearing my name and will continue to work as hard for Dover & Deal as I always have done.”