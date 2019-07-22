Seagull steals dog from Devon garden

The fate of a Devon dog is unknown after a seagull swooped down and carried the miniature chihuahua away in its beak, its owner said.

Becca Hill, 24, of Paignton, is hoping four-year-old Gizmo will be found alive.

“My partner was in the garden putting the washing out at the time and suddenly he saw it swoop down. It carried Gizmo a fair way as we couldn’t see him anymore. I have no idea if he was dropped or where he is now,” Ms Hill told the Devon Live website.

Gizmo was taken by a seagull (doglost.co.uk/PA)

She also posted about Gizmo on Facebook. “Please, please, please, anyone finds a chihuahua he’s mine, a seagull took him from my garden,” she wrote.

Ms Hill said her six-year-old daughter is “really upset” and “missing her dog”.

Fortunately, the child did not witness Gizmo being taken away.

Anyone with information on where Gizmo is is asked to call 07774724797.