Police investigating gunshots in London borough of Hackney

Gunshots have been heard in Kingsland Road in the London borough of Hackney about 10.30pm.

Three injured men later attended hospital.

Police have said they believe the injuries are linked to the gunfire, but were unable to provide further details.

Police cordons are in place in the area.

There have been no arrests.

Transport for London has issued an emergency services incident alert related to the shooting.

It said the A10 Kingsland Road in London E8 at the junction of St Peter’s Way “is closed in both directions between Richmond Road and Downham Road due to an emergency services incident”.

Police asked for witnesses to any alleged incident in the area to call 101 and refer to the case number 8961/jul22.