Heatwave due to sweep the UK as summer holidays begin

A heatwave is due to hit parts of the UK for the start of the school summer holidays this week, with temperatures soaring and widespread balmy conditions.

Despite the high temperatures the sweltering spell could bring some disruption from heavy thundery downpours, according to the Met Office.

The mercury is expected to hit 34C (95F) in London on Wednesday as Downing Street prepares for the arrival of a new prime minister.

Heat is building from the south this week, starting on Monday.

A forecaster at the Met Office said it would be a wet start to the week for some, with a yellow weather warning of rain in place over the end of the weekend for western Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of northern England.

This could lead to some localised flooding and travel disruption, according to the Met Office.

Temperatures will reach 28C (82F) in southern England from Monday, which will see a dry and bright start to the week.

“As we head through the week, the rain will generally begin to ease across northern areas, so the potential is for much of the UK to see some hot conditions,” the Met Office spokesman said.

More hot weather is due to hit the UK this week (Ben Birchall/PA)

“There will be some sunshine around during the week, but also the risk of some heavy thundery downpours as well.”

Temperatures will increase as the week progresses, according to forecasters, reaching highs of 33C (91F) on Tuesday, 34C (93F) on Wednesday and 35C (95C) on Thursday.

Although the main concentration of the hot weather will be in central and south-eastern England, parts of Scotland could reach the high 20s.

For the majority of the UK, the mercury needs to hit 25C for three consecutive days to be classed as a heatwave.

After a wet night there will be a lot of water on the roads through Monday morning giving some tricky travelling conditions. But… it will slowly dry up as the sunshine breaks through

This threshold increases the further south east in the country, with temperatures in London needing to reach 27C.

The maximum temperature recorded in July is 36.7C (98F), on the first day of the month in 2015 at Heathrow.

Looking ahead to next weekend, the Met Office expects temperatures to fall.

“There’s some uncertainty though on just how long the heatwave conditions will last for,” the forecaster said.

“It looks most likely that, at least by Saturday, most areas will see a bit of a drop in temperatures.

“There’s still a lot of sunshine around for the weekend and temperatures probably look to be not quite as hot, but with a summery feel staying for the weekend.”