Suspected murder of man outside Edinburgh City FC’s social club

A murder investigation has been launched into the death of a man following a disturbance outside Edinburgh City FC’s social club.

The 49-year-old man was fatally injured during the incident in the early hours of Sunday morning and died in hospital.

Police Scotland are treating the death as murder and a 42-year-old has been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Officers are appealing for information about the suspected murder or any witnesses who saw the incident outside the former Loch Inn pub in Lochend Road South at approximately 12.15am on July 21.

Detective Chief Inspector Graham Grant, from Edinburgh CID, said: “Our sympathies are with the family of the man who died as a result of this incident and we are working to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“An arrest has been made, but we remain keen to speak with anyone who was in the area of Lochend Road South, at its junction with ‎Sleigh Drive, during Saturday evening or into the early hours of Sunday morning and way have witnessed the disturbance.

“Likewise anyone with any other relevant information should also contact police immediately.”

Any witnesses or those with information can contact Edinburgh CID on 101 and quote incident number 065 of the July 21.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.