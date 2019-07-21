Advertising
Pedestrian seriously injured after ‘car collides with crowds at cemetery’
Garda are investigating an incident at St Patrick’s cemetery in Dundalk.
Several people have been injured, including one seriously, amid reports a car collided with crowds at a cemetery in the Republic of Ireland.
Gardai confirmed an incident happened at around 4pm on Sunday in Co Louth.
The Irish police force said a pedestrian had been seriously injured while other people sustained minor injuries in an incident at Dowdallshill in Dundalk.
In a statement, the Garda said: “It is understood from initial investigations that one pedestrian (gender unknown) was seriously injured and a number of other pedestrians received minor injuries following a road traffic collision.”
Footage posted online showed emergency services in attendance as a large crowd gathered in St Patrick’s cemetery, where broadcaster RTE said an annual blessing of the graves service had been taking place.
