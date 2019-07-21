Menu

In Pictures: Stately home turns steampunk for Fantasy Forest event

Sudeley Castle played host to hundreds of costumed enthusiasts.

Fantasy fans were given the chance to roam the grounds of a stately home in Gloucestershire for a weekend celebrating all forms of cosplay.

Sudeley Castle played host to hundreds of costumed enthusiasts who ranged from medieval knights and maidens to families in Gothic steampunk fashion and film favourites including Stormtroopers and Daleks, during the Fantasy Forest event.

A woman rides a horse as it rears up (Ben Birchall/PA)
The Von Mew family pose for a Victorian portrait (Ben Birchall/PA)
Miranda Tea descends garden steps at Sudeley Castle (Ben Birchall/PA)
Reaper the Executioner keeps his face covered during the event (Ben Birchall/PA)
Fantasy fans photograph other fantasy fans (Ben Birchall/PA)
A knight in full metal armour (Ben Birchall/PA)

Jamie McBride wears bright blue contact lenses to go with his steampunk outfit (Ben Birchall/PA)
A woman in a fancy skull-embroidered dress takes five (Ben Birchall/PA)
A couple of women share a joke (Ben Birchall/PA)
A husband and wife dress as Thranduil (left) and Tauriel, from The Hobbit (Ben Birchall/PA)

Richard Von Mew adjusts his Victorian steampunk explorer hat (Ben Birchall/PA)
There’s always room for a Stormtrooper (Ben Birchall/PA)
A colonial marine from Aliens poses with his weapon (Ben Birchall/PA)
Tallulah Stocking strokes her disabled African grey parrot Demsella, as she takes her for a walk in her hat as she is unable to fly (Ben Birchall/PA)
A group of 17th century fans pose for pictures (Ben Birchall/PA)
A woman kisses a Dalek (Ben Birchall/PA)
