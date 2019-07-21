Advertising
In Pictures: Stately home turns steampunk for Fantasy Forest event
Sudeley Castle played host to hundreds of costumed enthusiasts.
Fantasy fans were given the chance to roam the grounds of a stately home in Gloucestershire for a weekend celebrating all forms of cosplay.
Sudeley Castle played host to hundreds of costumed enthusiasts who ranged from medieval knights and maidens to families in Gothic steampunk fashion and film favourites including Stormtroopers and Daleks, during the Fantasy Forest event.
