Menu

Advertising

In Pictures: Colourful spectacle as fireworks teams fight it out

UK News | Published:

Ripon in Yorkshire was the venue for the spectacular pyrotechnics displays.

Fireworks display

The Yorkshire sky was awash with a kaleidoscope of colours as three teams competed against each other in a fireworks extravaganza on Saturday night.

The event – organised by Firework Champions – sees audience members vote for their favoured display, with the first of six competitions held at Newby Hall, Ripon.

Fireworks display
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Fireworks display
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Fireworks display
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Fireworks display
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Fireworks display
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Fireworks display
(Danny Lawson/PA)

Advertising

Fireworks display
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Fireworks display
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Fireworks display
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Fireworks display
(Danny Lawson/PA)
UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News