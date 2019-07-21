In Pictures: Colourful spectacle as fireworks teams fight it out

The Yorkshire sky was awash with a kaleidoscope of colours as three teams competed against each other in a fireworks extravaganza on Saturday night.

The event – organised by Firework Champions – sees audience members vote for their favoured display, with the first of six competitions held at Newby Hall, Ripon.

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

Advertising

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)