‘No to Boris, yes to Europe’: Protesters gather for march against Brexit

Protesters have gathered in Westminster to march against Brexit in anticipation of Boris Johnson likely becoming the next Prime Minister.

The “No to Boris, yes to Europe” protest saw a giant inflatable modelled on the leadership candidate – inspired by the Trump baby blimp – fly in Parliament Square on Saturday.

A blimp depicting Boris Johnson is being prepared to be launched in Parliament Square (Aaron Chown/PA)

The blimp, with pink skin and dishevelled yellow hair, features a “Brexit bus” t-shirt emblazoned with the politician’s claim about extra funds for the NHS upon departure from the EU.

A nine-foot model of Nigel Farage, carrying Mr Johnson and fellow leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt on puppet strings, joined the blimp on the march.

Those marching on Saturday afternoon sported EU flags and placards, with many featuring pictures of Mr Johnson and US President Donald Trump.

A protester dressed as Nigel Farage carries puppets of Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt (Aaron Chown/PA)

Carrying a sign with Mr Johnson’s face superimposed on Mr Blobby, Richard Gibbon said he was “appalled” at the prospect of the former foreign secretary moving into No 10.

The 76-year-old said: “I hate what has been happening to this country over the last nine years.

“I think ordinary people have been targeted and after Brexit the poor will become poorer.

Pro-European Union supporters gather in central London for the March for Change (Aaron Chown/PA)

“I want my kind, accepting country back.”

A number of pro-EU speakers are set to address protesters in Parliament Square on Saturday afternoon.

Singer-songwriter Billy Bragg tweeted that he would be “singing a few songs” while appearing at the protest.