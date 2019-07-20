Menu

In Pictures: Anti-Brexit protesters float Boris Blimp outside Parliament

UK News | Published:

The balloon is inspired by the ‘Baby Trump’ blimp that mocked US President Donald Trump during his visit to the UK last month.

A blimp depicting Boris Johnson

An inflatable “Boris Blimp” has been launched in Parliament Square by anti-Brexit protesters.

Boris Johnson is widely expected to be named as winner of the Tory leadership contest on Tuesday, and is the protest’s main political target.

Brexit
(Aaron Chown/PA)

The “No to Boris, Yes to Europe” demonstration will proceed from Mayfair’s Park Lane to Parliament Square in Westminster.

(Aaron Chown/PA)

(Aaron Chown/PA)

The inflatable version of the former foreign secretary is wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with a red bus and the figure “£350m” – a reference to Mr Johnson’s Brexit referendum promise of clawing back funding for the NHS.

(Aaron Chown/PA)
(Aaron Chown/PA)
A blimp depicting Boris Johnson is launched in Parliament Square, London, ahead of a pro-European Union a march organised by March for Change. (Aaron Chown/PA)
(Aaron Chown/PA)
