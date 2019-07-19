Menu

Advertising

In Pictures: Rain fails to sink spirits as boat fans gather at festival

UK News | Published:

The Thames Traditional Boat Festival is a celebration of all that is best in British boatbuilding.

Thames Traditional Boat Festival

Visitors to the Thames Traditional Boat Festival in Henley-on-Thames were trying not to let the rain spoil their enjoyment.

The annual event is a celebration of all that is best in British boatbuilding and craftsmanship.

Thames Traditional Boat Festival
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Thames Traditional Boat Festival
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Thames Traditional Boat Festival
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Summer weather
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Thames Traditional Boat Festival
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Thames Traditional Boat Festival
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Advertising

Thames Traditional Boat Festival
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Thames Traditional Boat Festival
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

The weather was not much better across the rest of the country.

People walk in the rain in central London
People walk in the rain in central London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Summer weather July 19th 2019
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News