In Pictures: Rain fails to sink spirits as boat fans gather at festival
The Thames Traditional Boat Festival is a celebration of all that is best in British boatbuilding.
Visitors to the Thames Traditional Boat Festival in Henley-on-Thames were trying not to let the rain spoil their enjoyment.
The annual event is a celebration of all that is best in British boatbuilding and craftsmanship.
The weather was not much better across the rest of the country.
