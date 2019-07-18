Third man charged over fatal shooting in Wembley

A third man has been charged with the murder of a 26-year-old who was shot dead in north-west London.

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio was found with head injuries in Monks Park, Wembley, at 7.05pm on Sunday July 7 and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Taalib Rowe, 24, who was arrested on Tuesday, was charged with murder on Wednesday evening, Scotland Yard said.

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio was found dead in Monks Park, north-west London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Alhassan Jalloh, 20, and Karlos Gracia, 22, both of Stonebridge Park, were charged with murder on July 12.

Mr Mensah-Ababio’s death was the capital’s third fatal shooting of the weekend.

Police investigating the murder of 26yo Kwasi Mensah-Ababio in #Brent on 7 July have charged a third man with murder. Taalib Rowe, 24, was arrested 16 July & charged 17 July. He will appear at #Willesden Magistrates Court today. https://t.co/uvMbVZX36C pic.twitter.com/jxAnikAEon — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) July 17, 2019

Jalloh and Gracia appeared in Willesden Magistrates’ Court on July 12 and were remanded in custody to appear at Central Criminal Court on Tuesday July 16.

Rowe, of Luton, will appear in Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.