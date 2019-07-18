Advertising
Premier Inn hotel collapses during fire
The incident involved the chain’s site on Cribbs Causeway, Bristol.
A Premier Inn hotel has partially collapsed during a massive fire.
Emergency services were called to Cribbs Causeway in Bristol at about 1.15pm on Wednesday and a major incident was declared shortly after 5pm.
Firefighters worked through the night to bring the fire under control.
South Western Ambulance Service confirmed no-one had been injured.
Local residents have been advised to keep doors and windows closed due to the low smoke plume, and to avoid the area.
The A4108 road, which the front of the building collapsed on to, remains closed.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.