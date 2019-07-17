What the papers say – July 17

Boris Johnson and a celebrity-backed plea over free TV licences for over-75s make headlines on Wednesday.

The Times reports that Mr Johnson is planning to hold an early general election while Jeremy Corbyn is still around.

The Times 17/7/2019Ursula von der Leyen, Germany’s ­defence minister, will succeed Jean-Claude Juncker on 31/10 — also the Brexit deadline — after the ­European parliament elected her by 9 votes last night. Photo : Patrick Seeger/EPA #thetimes #tomorrowspaperstoday @thetimes pic.twitter.com/IGMaLP4gt7 — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) July 16, 2019

The Guardian says Mr Johnson has been accused of ignoring advice over his so-called vanity projects as London mayor and leaving taxpayers with a nearly £1bn bill.

The Guardian front page, Wednesday 17 July 2019: Johnson accused over £1bn vanity projects pic.twitter.com/SsnUnFnKhy — The Guardian (@guardian) July 16, 2019

Politics also leads the i, which says the UK is heading for a no-deal Brexit under the new prime minister, and claims Mr Johnson’s team is considering plans to suspend Parliament before the Halloween deadline to leave the EU.

I: UK heading for no deal Brexit under new PM #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/yorG2JGSoD — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 16, 2019

Sterling plunged to a two-year low as a risk of a no-deal Brexit mounts, the Financial Times reports.

Advertising

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 17 July https://t.co/OHo0HTK5et pic.twitter.com/vGXmOPyIKm — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 16, 2019

The Daily Mirror and the Daily Express both feature the ongoing backlash over plans to end free TV licences for over-75s, and report that Dame Helen Mirren is leading a group of celebrities calling on ministers and the BBC to continue funding the concession.

EXPRESS: Dame Helen – hands off free TV licences #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/klqPSeSMP9 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 16, 2019

Advertising

In other news, The Daily Telegraph reports that councils have begun charging householders to dump waste at rubbish tips.

The Daily Mail leads on its campaign to end what it calls a dementia care bills “betrayal”.

And The Sun leads on the story of a toddler being bitten by a bat in his cot.

Tomorrow's front page: A toddler woke up screaming in the middle of the night – after being bitten by a bat in his cot https://t.co/mrrVIAXn5W pic.twitter.com/cMjd19O9Us — The Sun (@TheSun) July 16, 2019

Elsewhere, the Metro carries comments from the friend of a YouTube star who was killed in an electric scooter crash.