Train delayed as woman gets hair extensions trapped in door

Commuters on a train to London were held up when a passenger got their hair extensions caught in a door.

The busy London Northwestern Railway service between Tring and London Euston was delayed for several minutes at Harrow & Wealdstone station shortly before 7.30am on Wednesday.

A member of the crew made a Tannoy announcement explaining that the train was not moving because a passenger’s hair was caught in a door.

The woman, who was wearing hair extensions like these, was given ‘some friendly words of advice’ (whitephotoroma/Getty)

He asked the passenger in question to open the door, get their hair inside the train, and then close the door again.

The train continued on its journey shortly afterwards.

A spokesperson for London Northwestern Railway said: “Our 0634 service from Bletchley to London Euston was delayed for approximately two minutes at Harrow & Wealdstone station after vigilant train crew identified a female passenger’s hair extension had caught in the carriage door.

“The safety of our passengers is our top priority at all times and train crew delayed the departure of the service while the door was quickly cleared and offered the passenger some friendly words of advice.”