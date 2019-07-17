Torrential rain fails to dampen spirit as Open clock ticks down

Torrential downpours failed to dampen the spirits at Royal Portrush as the clock ticked down towards the opening round of the Open.

Club captain Robert Barry said the return of the major championship, after a gap of almost 70 years, had put a smile on everybody’s face.

As crowds thronged the fairways of the historic links course on the fourth and final practice day before the action proper starts on Thursday, Mr Barry said the overriding mood was one of “fun”.

“Everyone has a smile on their face both members and the spectators who are coming in and also the R&A and the players,” he said.

Mr Barry paid tribute to the role of Stormont’s politicians in convincing tournament organisers, the R&A, to once again cross the Irish Sea.

“For years we were seen as a bit of a pariah country, but it never was and we never got the opportunity,” he said.

“We didn’t get a chance, people didn’t come and the world has opened their eyes and the media has opened the world’s eyes to what we have here and more and more people are seeing it and coming to see it.

“People got together, from politicians through to members of the golf club, and somebody who has been left out of this to an extent is the late Martin McGuinness and what he did behind the scenes.

“They have worked very, very hard and it has come together. And now there’s just excitement – Portrush is buzzing, Northern Ireland is buzzing and the whole island of Ireland is buzzing.”

David McMullan, deputy chairman of club’s organising committee (David Young/PA)

David McMullan, deputy chairman of the club’s championship committee, said people in the seaside town have talked about little else since it was announced in 2014 that the tournament would be returning.

“For the last five years it’s been the talking point, everyone if they go out to the bar and has a chat it’s ‘The Open is coming’.”

Mr McMullan said the whole town had never looked so good, highlighting the success of a multi-million facelift ahead of the event.

“Living in Northern Ireland there was time when it wouldn’t have happened with the peace process,” he said of the Open’s return.

“The local politicians of all sides have been very engaged in the whole process and when we see everything going on out on the course now, you see everyone having a good time and smiling and all the fun that’s going on we’re just reaping the rewards of where we are now.”