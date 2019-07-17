Second man charged following pensioner’s murder

A man has been charged with assisting an offender in connection with the murder of an 80-year-old man found stabbed to death at his home.

Mark Mason, 55, of Plough Lane, Tibberton, Worcestershire, is due to appear at Worcester Magistrates’ Court on August 1, West Mercia Police said.

Murder detectives investigating the killing of Desmond Wooding at his Droitwich bungalow last month, have already charged another man with murder.

Adam Mason, 32, appeared in court last week accused of killing Mr Wooding on June 23.

Desmond Wooding was found stabbed to death at his Vines Lane home in Droitwich (West Mercia Police/PA)

The pensioner, who used a mobility scooter, was found dead the next day following what police described as a “brutal attack”.

A neighbour raised the alarm after spotting the lights to Mr Wooding’s bungalow had been left on from the previous evening.

The widower was last seen by a neighbour near his bungalow in Vines Lane on the evening of June 23.

Police confirmed Mr Wooding, described as a family man, was inside the home when he was attacked and had suffered more than one stab wound.

Adam Mason, also of Plough Lane, Tibberton, was remanded into custody to appear at Worcester Crown Court on August 12.