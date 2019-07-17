Man in court over murder of missing woman

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a woman who went missing more than 18 months ago.

Patricia Henry, 46, from Paisley in Renfrewshire, has not been seen since November 2017.

George Metcalff, 69, of Paisley, appeared at Ayr Sheriff Court charged with a string of offences including two charges of rape and one of murder.

He was also charged with several assaults, including sexual assault, and an attempt to defeat the ends of justice.

Patricia Henry who has not been seen by friends or family since November 2017 (Police Scotland/PA)

He made no plea or declaration and was remanded in custody pending a further court appearance.

Ms Henry moved to Girvan in South Ayrshire a month before vanishing.

In November last year, her teenage daughter Alannah McGrory made an appeal for information on the anniversary of her last sighting.