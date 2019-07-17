Menu

In Pictures: Partial lunar eclipse celebrated across the world

UK News | Published:

The event came on the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 launching its moon mission.

The partial lunar eclipse visible above Stoodley Pike near Todmorden in West Yorkshire

Across the UK and as far afield as Australia, Africa and much of Asia, stargazers gathered on Tuesday evening to view a partial lunar eclipse.

The eclipse was seen in the UK from moon rise, from approximately 9.07pm until around 1.17am, and coincided with the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 launching its moon mission.

With clear skies across much of the country, here’s how people viewed the cosmic spectacle.

Partial lunar eclipse
The partial lunar eclipse above Tynemouth Priory (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Partial lunar eclipse
It lit up the skies at the Jodrell Bank Observatory in Cheshire (Peter Byrne/PA)
Partial lunar eclipse
The event on Tuesday evening coincided with the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11’s moon mission (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Italy Lunar Eclipse
People also watched the phenomenon in Rome (Andrew Medichini/AP)
Brazil Partial Lunar Eclipse
It was also visible across Brazil, Australia, Africa and much of Asia (Eraldo Peres/AP)
Partial lunar eclipse
A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth, sun, and moon are almost exactly in line and the moon is on the opposite side of the Earth from the sun (Aaron Chown/PA)
Partial lunar eclipse
Many celebrated that it came 50 years to the day after Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins blasted off into space on July 16, 1969 (Ben Birchall/PA)
