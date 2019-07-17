Archbishop of Canterbury tweets Lord’s Prayer in emoji

The Archbishop of Canterbury has revealed a version of the Lord’s Prayer in emoji.

The 21st-century interpretation was tweeted out by the leader of the Church of England on World Emoji Day.

For #WorldEmojiDay, here’s the Lord’s Prayer in emojis: Our ?‍?‍?, who art in ☁, ? be thy name; thy ?? come; thy ?? be done; on ? as it is in ☁. (1/2) ⬇️ — Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) July 17, 2019

In it, the Most Rev Justin Welby uses a range of emoji including clouds to represent heaven, a halo in place of the word “hallowed” and a purple devil to signify evil.

The Lord’s Prayer is key to the Church of England and Christianity more generally, originating from a passage in the Bible in which Jesus teaches the disciples how to pray.

Give us this ? our daily ?. And forgive us our ?, as we forgive those who ? against us. And ? us not into ?; but deliver us from ?. For thine is the ??, the ?? and the ??, for ever and ever. ??#WorldEmojiDay #worldemojiday2019 @thykingdom_come — Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) July 17, 2019

It has been updated several times over the years – not without controversy – to adapt to the modern use of English.

A change to the Catholic version of the prayer used in Italy was recently approved by the Pope, replacing the words “lead us not into temptation” with “do not let us fall into temptation”.