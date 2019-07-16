Soft fruit exports soar to record £22.1 million

Soft fruit exports from the UK reached £22.1 million last year, up from £13 million the year before, figures show.

Blackberries, strawberries and raspberries helped boost exports by 69% last year, Defra said.

British soft fruit producers sold their goods into 34 international markets, a 55% increase on the previous year, with the Netherlands (£6 million), Spain (£5.8 million) and the Republic of Ireland (£3.4 million) being the biggest consumers.

The total value of soft fruit exports has rising by £16.8 million since 2013 or more than 300%.

Farming Minister Robert Goodwill said: “For soft fruits, the proof is in the pudding with exports having risen dramatically in the last year.

“This clearly shows the global demand for delicious, British-grown produce.”