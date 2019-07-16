Menu

In Pictures: Here comes the sun – Brits get a head start on summer holidays

UK News | Published:

Surfers and sunbathers took advantage of the conditions.

Relaxing on Towan beach in Newquay, Cornwall

Sun-seekers took advantage of the quieter conditions on the coast before the summer holidays get into full swing this week across much of the country.

Surfers and sunbathers brushed off the Monday morning blues with a visit to the beach.

Summer weather July 16th 2019
Sunbathers relax in the hot sunshine on Towan beach in Newquay, Cornwall (Ben Birchall/PA)
Summer weather July 16th 2019
Paddle boarders enter the water (Ben Birchall/PA)
Summer weather July 16th 2019
Surf school pupils get ready for action (Ben Birchall/PA)
Summer weather July 16th 2019
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Summer weather July 16th 2019
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Summer weather July 16th 2019
(Ben Birchall/PA)

There were also sunny scenes in Herne Bay, Kent.

Summer weather July 16th 2019
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
Summer weather July 16th 2019
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
Summer weather July 16th 2019
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
