Advertising
In Pictures: Here comes the sun – Brits get a head start on summer holidays
Surfers and sunbathers took advantage of the conditions.
Sun-seekers took advantage of the quieter conditions on the coast before the summer holidays get into full swing this week across much of the country.
Surfers and sunbathers brushed off the Monday morning blues with a visit to the beach.
Advertising
There were also sunny scenes in Herne Bay, Kent.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.