Menu

Advertising

Forty firefighters tackle blaze at west London flat

UK News | Published:

Images posted to social media showed plumes of black smoke pouring out of the block on Bromyard Avenue, west London.

The blaze took hold at a block of flats in Acton, west London

Around 40 firefighters have been called to a blaze at a flat in west London.

London Fire Brigade said the blaze had caught hold in part of a flat on the fifth floor of a block on Bromyard Avenue, Acton.

Emergency services at the scene
Emergency services at the scene (Jonathan Brady/PA)

It said it had received 27 calls to the fire, the cause of which was not yet known.

Images posted to social media showed plumes of black smoke pouring out of the block.

London Ambulance Service said one person was assessed at the scene but was not taken to hospital.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News