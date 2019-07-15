Menu

In Pictures: Great white pelicans released into London park

The pelicans were a gift from Prague Zoo.

Pelicans at St James’s Park

Three great white pelicans have been released in St James’s Park, London.

The pelicans were a gift from Prague Zoo and arrived at the end of May, but have been kept hidden from public view while they settled in to their new surroundings.

The two males, Sun and Moon, and a female named Star, were hatched in February, and joined a colony of three in the park.

Pelicans at St James’s Park
(Aaron Chown/PA)
Pelicans at St James’s Park
Sun the pelican during feeding time (Aaron Chown/PA)
Pelicans at St James’s Park
(Aaron Chown/PA)
Pelicans at St James’s Park
(left to right) Star, Sun and Moon during feeding time (Aaron Chown/PA)
Pelicans at St James Park
Keepers of the Royal Parks carry the pelicans to be released (Aaron Chown/PA)

Pelicans at St James’s Park
Sun (left) and Moon (Aaron Chown/PA)
Pelicans at St James’s Park
(Aaron Chown/PA)
Pelicans at St James Park
(Aaron Chown/PA)
Pelicans at St James’s Park
(Aaron Chown/PA)
Pelicans at St James’s Park
Moon the pelican enjoys a fish (Aaron Chown/PA)
