In Pictures: Great white pelicans released into London park

Three great white pelicans have been released in St James’s Park, London.

The pelicans were a gift from Prague Zoo and arrived at the end of May, but have been kept hidden from public view while they settled in to their new surroundings.

The two males, Sun and Moon, and a female named Star, were hatched in February, and joined a colony of three in the park.

(Aaron Chown/PA)

Sun the pelican during feeding time (Aaron Chown/PA)

(Aaron Chown/PA)

(left to right) Star, Sun and Moon during feeding time (Aaron Chown/PA)

Keepers of the Royal Parks carry the pelicans to be released (Aaron Chown/PA)

Sun (left) and Moon (Aaron Chown/PA)

(Aaron Chown/PA)

(Aaron Chown/PA)

(Aaron Chown/PA)