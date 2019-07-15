Advertising
In Pictures: Great white pelicans released into London park
The pelicans were a gift from Prague Zoo.
Three great white pelicans have been released in St James’s Park, London.
The pelicans were a gift from Prague Zoo and arrived at the end of May, but have been kept hidden from public view while they settled in to their new surroundings.
The two males, Sun and Moon, and a female named Star, were hatched in February, and joined a colony of three in the park.
