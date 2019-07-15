Advertising
Briton fails in bid to become youngest World Series of Poker winner
Nick Marchington, 21, was taking part in the competition for the first time.
A 21-year-old university drop-out’s bid to become the youngest player to win the world’s most prestigious poker tournament is over after he got knocked out in the last stage of the competition.
Nick Marchington, from Hornchurch, Essex, earned 1,525,000 US dollars (£1,352,770) in winnings from his first appearance at the World Series of Poker event in Las Vegas.
He finished seventh overall, meaning he missed out on the top prize of 10 million US dollars (£8,870,650).
Afterwards, Mr Marchington said he had had an “incredible run”.
He added: “I am going to celebrate by getting some sleep.”
He went into the final stage of the competition with the shortest stack of chips and two players were then knocked out before he was eliminated.
Germany’s Hossein Ensan was in the lead at the time of his exit.
Mr Marchington only turned 21 in December, making this tournament the first time he was legally allowed to play due to the gambling age limit in America.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.