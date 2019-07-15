Briton fails in bid to become youngest World Series of Poker winner

A 21-year-old university drop-out’s bid to become the youngest player to win the world’s most prestigious poker tournament is over after he got knocked out in the last stage of the competition.

Nick Marchington, from Hornchurch, Essex, earned 1,525,000 US dollars (£1,352,770) in winnings from his first appearance at the World Series of Poker event in Las Vegas.

He finished seventh overall, meaning he missed out on the top prize of 10 million US dollars (£8,870,650).

Nick Marchington's quest to be the youngest Main Event winner ends in 7th place when his shove with A-7 gets called by Hossein Ensan's pocket kings. Marchington takes back $1,525,000 to the UK as play continues. Play ends after the next elimination or the end of Level 39. — WSOP (@WSOP) July 15, 2019

Afterwards, Mr Marchington said he had had an “incredible run”.

He added: “I am going to celebrate by getting some sleep.”

He went into the final stage of the competition with the shortest stack of chips and two players were then knocked out before he was eliminated.

Germany’s Hossein Ensan was in the lead at the time of his exit.

Mr Marchington only turned 21 in December, making this tournament the first time he was legally allowed to play due to the gambling age limit in America.