Three arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after car driven at group
Seven people have also been arrested in relation to the incident.
Three people have been arrested in suspicion of attempted murder after a car drove into a group of people in south-west London, police said.
Police have also arrested four people for affray after being called at 11.15pm to reports of a fight following the incident at Lombard Road, Battersea, which saw a man suffer a broken leg. He was treated at the scene then taken to hospital.
Six other people had minor injuries.
The group were driven at after they left a nearby hotel, police said.
Officers attended the scene alongside the London Ambulance Service.
The incident is not terrorism-related, with a crime scene established and enquiries continuing.
