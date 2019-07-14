Advertising
Ram-raiders smash into village shop
The suspects made off with money from the cash machine.
A village shop was badly damaged when its cash machine was targeted by ram-raiders.
The telehandler vehicle smashed through the front of the Co-Operative food store in Main Street, Scraptoft, before 4.20am on Sunday, Leicestershire Police said.
Cash from the machine is believed to have been stolen and the suspects may have made off in a white or grey Audi.
Police said the telehandler and a white Toyota Hilux 4×4 were left at the scene.
