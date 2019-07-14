Ram-raiders smash into village shop

A village shop was badly damaged when its cash machine was targeted by ram-raiders.

The telehandler vehicle smashed through the front of the Co-Operative food store in Main Street, Scraptoft, before 4.20am on Sunday, Leicestershire Police said.

The scene at the Co-Op in Main Street in Scraptoft, Leicestershire (Karen Giddens/PA)

Cash from the machine is believed to have been stolen and the suspects may have made off in a white or grey Audi.

Police said the telehandler and a white Toyota Hilux 4×4 were left at the scene.