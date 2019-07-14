Menu

In Pictures: Flying Legends take to the sky at Duxford

UK News | Published:

Historic aircraft enthusiasts were treated to choreographed displays at the Imperial War Museum’s site in Cambridgeshire.

Flying Legends Air Show

Historic aircraft enthusiasts flocked to Duxford airfield in Cambridgeshire over the weekend for the 27th Flying Legends spectacular.

Fans were treated to choreographed flying displays featuring planes rarely seen together, and Second World War re-enactment group Angels On Our Wings dressed in period costumes.

Founder of the Imperial War Museum’s Fighter Collection, Stephen and Nick Grey, said: “Flying Legends celebrates the classic age of piston-powered aviation, when brilliant engineers and pilots opened a new era of travel, globalisation and exceptional progress.

“We are proud to participate in keeping some of these aeronautical masterpieces flying and so too the memories of those who built, maintained, flew and fought in them.”

Flying Legends Air Show
(Joe Giddens/PA)
