What the papers say – July 13

Warships, the fallout from leaked diplomatic cables and Ed Sheeran’s social anxiety lead Saturday’s papers.

Britain has sent a second warship to the Middle East amid rising tensions with Iran, according to the Independent.

Scotland Yard has threatened to prosecute anyone who leaks official diplomatic cables, the Daily Telegraph and the Guardian report, in the wake of Sir Kim Darroch’s resignation as Ambassador to the US.

The front page of tomorrow’s Daily Telegraph: ‘Scotland Yard warns over leaks of secrets’ #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/aMXm3VOpLh — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 12, 2019

The Guardian front page, Saturday 13 July 2019: Turn yourself in, police say in ambassador leak inquiry pic.twitter.com/sttvqs4hqT — The Guardian (@guardian) July 12, 2019

Boris Johnson has described further delaying Brexit as “insane”, according to the Daily Express.



Tomorrow's @Daily_Express #frontpagestoday– Boris: #Brexit delays 'insane' – Man on the moon 50 years on– Roger Federer into 12th Wimbledon final age 37#TomorrowsPaperToday pic.twitter.com/A1EsMMnGKY — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 12, 2019

The Times says ministers will introduce official guidance on how many hours sleep people should get per night.

The Times 13/7/2019Roger Federer celebrates a four set match victory in his Men's Singles semi final against Rafael Nadal, 12/07/2019. Roger will play Novak Djokovic in the final. Photo : Javier Garcia/BPI/Rex#thetimes #tomorrowspaperstoday #wimbledon #rogerfederer @thetimes pic.twitter.com/NTH0kLzIFb — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) July 12, 2019

Blind people have had their sight “restored” by doctors sending video images directly to their brains, the Daily Mail reports.

The fatal train-stabbing of Lee Pomeroy and Ed Sheeran’s social anxiety lead The Sun.

Tomorrow's front page: 'Ed Sheeran has revealed he suffers from "social anxiety"' https://t.co/GmRK8EGqjl pic.twitter.com/CT0kPFGW32 — The Sun (@TheSun) July 12, 2019

The Financial Times leads with Thomas Cook’s potential takeover by Chinese company Fosun.

Front page of the Financial Times UK edition, Saturday July 13 https://t.co/Wc36jq5Xhz pic.twitter.com/wuvxWo5xZr — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 12, 2019

The Duke of York partied with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after the latter’s release from prison, the Daily Mirror reports.