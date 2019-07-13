Kate trades gardening tips with Wimbledon strawberry supplier

The Duchess of Cambridge was given some advice on growing strawberries as she arrived at Wimbledon for the women’s singles final.

Kate, wearing a short-sleeved green Dolce and Gabbana dress with gold buttons, waved to cheering tennis fans ahead of the match on Centre Court.

Kate greets fans at Wimbledon (Victoria Jones/PA)

The duchess met with Marion Regan, owner of Hugh Lowe Farms, the official supplier of strawberries to the tournament, with the pair sharing gardening tips.

Mrs Regan said: “She said that they are trying to grow strawberries at home and asked for one or two tips.”

Kate wore a short-sleeved green Dolce and Gabbana dress (Victoria Jones/PA)

Kate was recommended to try out the Malling Centenary variety of the fruit which is currently supplied to the Championships in SW19.

“That’s what everyone is eating today,” Mrs Regan said.

Kate also spent five minutes speaking to a group of young female tennis players due to appear in a girls’ doubles semi-final.

The duchess discussed balancing school work and playing with France’s Giulia Morlet, Russians Oksana Selekhmeteva and Polina Kudermetova, and Kamilla Bartone from Latvia.

Morlet, 17, said: “That was crazy, she was just so nice, she was like ‘Hi girls, how are you, when did you start tennis, what do you think of Wimbledon?”

The teenager explained the duchess also asked about the SW19 atmosphere and said her own children want to play tennis.

The duchess chats to young tennis stars (Victoria Jones/PA)

“She said it’s my honour to have the opportunity to meet with you girls,” Morlet added.

“She said good luck and she said she hopes to see us on Centre Court for the big tournament.”

The duchess, patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), also briefly met with Patrick Williams, its senior project manager for the recent redevelopment of No 1 Court and Gareth Healy from project contractor Sir Robert McAlpine.

Kate will be joined in the Royal Box by her sister-in-law the Duchess of Sussex to watch American star Serena Williams clash with Romanian Simona Halep.

Meghan’s previous visit caused controversy after her royal protection officers told spectators not to take pictures of her while watching Williams because she was there “in a private capacity”.

Hasan Hasanov – one of the punters spoken to – said: “I had no idea she was there!”

The 58-year-old told the Sun: “I honestly couldn’t really care less about taking a picture of Meghan, Harry or any of the royals – and, if I did, I’d ask first.”

Hasan Hasanov takes a selfie as the Duchess of Sussex watches the action at Wimbledon (Mike Egerton/PA)

Williams is hoping to equal the world record of 24 grand slam titles won by a female player, which was set by Australian Margaret Court and has stood since the 1970s.

This year’s coin toss is a little different – the specially commissioned coins have been to space and back.

US astronaut Commander Andrew Feustel took the two coins with him last year for his six-month stint in charge of the International Space Station for Nasa’s Expedition 56.

Wimbledon chairman Philip Brook said the coins “symbolise our collective pursuit of greatness”.

Commander Feustel and his wife Indira will be seated in the Royal Box for the women’s final.

(PA Graphics)

Among the big names in tennis invited to the Royal Box for the match are former world number one Martina Navratilova and three-time grand slam winner Virginia Wade.

Also due to watch the match are former tennis stars Christine Janes, Ann Jones, Conchita Martinez and Marion Bartoli.

Wolf Hall actor Sir Mark Rylance, Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker, War & Peace star Lily James and Poldark’s Aidan Turner also received an invite to the Royal Box.

The action is due to kick of on Centre Court at 2pm.