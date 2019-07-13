In Pictures: Kate brings royal glamour to Wimbledon

The Duchess of Cambridge has arrived at Wimbledon ahead of the women’s singles final.

Kate, patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, will be watching the tennis action from the Royal Box on Centre Court.

The duchess wore a green short-sleeved Dolce and Gabbana dress with gold buttons.

(Victoria Jones/PA)

(Victoria Jones/PA)

The duchess waved to a cheering crowd calling out her name as she entered the Centre Court building.

(Victoria Jones/PA)

Kate met (left to right) junior players Kamilla Bartone from Latvia, Oksana Selekmeteva from Russia, Polina Kudermetova from Russia and Giulia Morlet from France.

(Victoria Jones/PA)

(Victoria Jones/PA)

The duchess also chatted to Marion Regan from Hugh Lowe Farm, supplier of Wimbledon strawberries.