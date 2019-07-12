Wandering turtle found in Rolls-Royce warehouse

A turtle has been discovered wandering through the vehicle yard of a Rolls-Royce warehouse.

Staff at the industrial centre in Bognor Regis, West Sussex, contacted the RSPCA after spotting the reptile and managing to corner it and place it in a water-filled sink.

Animal collections officer Claire Goddard, who went to rescue the Chinese soft shell turtle on July 2, said: “It’s a ‘turtle’ mystery how this little guy got into the warehouse.

“The centre is in the middle of nowhere so I haven’t a clue where he’s come from.

“Staff spotted him wandering through the warehouse and, unsurprisingly, had quite the shock.

“Luckily, he doesn’t seem to be too worse for wear and didn’t have any signs of injuries on his head, legs or carapace (shell). He’s a lucky turtle.”

Ms Goddard said it was believed the turtle had been abandoned in a pond nearby before making its way on to the industrial estate.

It was taken to an animal welfare centre for specialist care.