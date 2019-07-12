Search called off in Himalayas for missing British mountaineer Martin Moran

The search for the body of missing British mountaineer Martin Moran in the Himalayas has been called off.

Eight climbers, thought to be four Britons, two Americans, one Australian and an Indian liaison officer, disappeared after an avalanche in the Nanda Devi region of India on May 26.

Search and rescue teams recovered seven bodies from the group, however Mr Moran’s family said in a statement that the mountain guide remains missing and the search has now been called off due to adverse weather conditions.

A statement from The Moran Family:We would like to make a final statement regarding the tragedy that has unfolded in… Posted by Moran Mountain on Thursday, July 11, 2019

The post on social media said: “It is with a heavy heart that we can now confirm that the 8th member of the expedition, whose body remains missing in the mountains is that of Martin Moran.

“With monsoon season in full force in the Himalaya, the conditions in the mountains have worsened and with the safety of the recovery teams in mind, the search for Martin has been called off.

“We have received an overwhelming outpouring of love and support for us and for all the families who have lost their loved one.

“Your kindness has given us hope and light on the darkest of days.

Advertising

“Martin was a beloved husband, father, friend and colleague.

“We will honour his memory by continuing to journey into the mountains and to all the places he held dear.”

Led by Mr Moran, the team was attempting to reach the top of an unclimbed peak in a remote area.

Four other British members of the expedition were rescued.

Advertising

Our friend and colleague, Martin Moran. The British Association of Mountain Guides summary of Martin Moran’s climbing… Posted by British Mountain Guides on Monday, July 8, 2019

Mr Moran has been a mountain guide since 1985 and set up his company, Moran Mountain, based in Strathcarron in the Scottish Highlands, with his wife Joy, while their grown-up children, Hazel and Alex, also work for the business.

The rescued group, who had stayed back at the second base camp, were brought down on Sunday and given first aid at a hospital in the town of Pithoragarh before being discharged.

They are Mark Thomas, 44, Zachary Quain, 32, Kate Armstone, 39, and Ian Wade, 45.