Man charged with murder after body found in lake

A man has been charged with the murder of a father of four whose body was found in a Co Down lake.

William McCormick, 55, who was known as Pat, was last seen alive in the Comber area on May 30.

His body was found by specialist police divers in a lake in nearby Ballygowan on Tuesday this week.

The 26-year-old accused will appear at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Detectives investigating the murder of 55 year old William McCormick (known as Pat) have charged a 26 year old man with murder. A 21 year old woman has been charged with assisting offenders & perverting the course of Justice. Both due to appear at Newtownards MC this morning. — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) July 12, 2019

A 21-year-old woman also arrested in connection with the murder has been charged with assisting offenders and perverting the course of justice. She will appear at the same court on Friday.

They were arrested on Thursday in the Comber area.

They had previously been detained on June 3 and were released on bail. They were rearrested following the discovery of Mr McCormick’s body.

An anonymous tip led to searches in several lakes in the Ballygowan area over three days before the discovery.

Detectives believe Mr McCormick was killed in or around the vicinity of flats in Castle Street, Comber.