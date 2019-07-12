Menu

John Leslie charged with sexual assault

UK News | Published:

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on July 25.

Former TV presenter John Leslie (Jane Barlow/PA)

Former TV presenter John Leslie has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman.

The ex-Blue Peter and This Morning star, 54, is said to have committed the assault in Westminster in December 2008, when the complainant was 30.

Scotland Yard said Leslie, from Edinburgh, was charged with sexual touching of a woman by postal requisition on June 5.

The Metropolitan Police said detectives continue to investigate.

