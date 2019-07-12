Deliveroo set to expand to 50 new towns and cities

Deliveroo is set to expand to more than 50 towns and cities across the UK, the online food delivery platform has revealed.

Bosses believe the deal will see Deliveroo become available to 6.5 million homes as the company sets its sights on finally turning a profit.

The company also revealed it has entered into an exclusive partnership with high street sandwich shop Pret a Manger to be the only platform to offer delivery of its products.

This month families in Banbury, Bracknell, Braintree. Folkestone, Gravesend, Hastings, Maidenhead, Margate, St Helens and Wrexham will be able to use Deliveroo, with the remaining locations coming online later in the year.

Ajay Lakhwani, vice president of new business at Deliveroo, said: “Deliveroo has a very clear mission to become the definitive food company offering a better service, price and selection than anyone else.

“That means reaching every part of the UK and expanding across our 14 different markets.

“The opportunity is massive and we’ve come a huge way in just six years, but we’re hungrier than ever to grow, build and, ultimately, win.”

Bosses want eventually to be available in all urban areas throughout the country and are using new technology to plan where best to open next.

They will be hoping to tap into the £450 million raised during a recent fundraising round, which was led by Amazon.

However, the Competition and Markets Authority announced earlier this month that it would be looking into whether consumers could lose out following the deal, due to Amazon’s size and dominance of the online marketplace.

Sources at Amazon and Deliveroo have pointed out that the former is not in the food delivery space, and is only taking a minority stake in the latter.

The CMA will decide whether to refer the case for a more in-depth inquiry.