Chris Kamara tweets hard hat gag after police lookalike image goes viral

Chris Kamara warned people not to be alarmed as he donned a hard hat in an apparent nod to a police e-fit image said to look like him.

Cleethorpes Community Policing Team this posted on Facebook an image of a suspect they were pursuing, and were met with a slew of responses suggesting it resembled Sky Sports presenter Kamara.

Please don’t be alarmed if you see me out & about this afternoon ? I am working ?? pic.twitter.com/0OdEs8QQxA — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) July 12, 2019

And the former Leeds United player appears to have spotted the image as he tweeted out an image of himself wearing construction worker attire with the caption: “Please don’t be alarmed if you see me out & about this afternoon – I am working.”

The original police image caught the eye after being posted online by officers looking for a man suspected of attempting to force his way into a house on Trinity Road in Cleethorpes on June 13.

(Cleethorpes Community Policing Team)

One Facebook user, Nick Donnelly, wrote “Unbelievable Jeff” in a reference to his Soccer Saturday catchphrase, while another, Ben Horrocks, commented: “Ring Chris Kamara he might help”.

Other Facebook users suggested the image looked like Lionel Richie and the construction worker from the Village People.