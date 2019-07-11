Advertising
Teenager charged with attempted murder after stabbing in north-west London
The attack also involved a 21-year-old man, police said.
A 16-year-old from Harrow has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in north-west London.
Police were called about 2.45pm on Tuesday over reports of armed males in the park off Carlton Avenue East in Preston Park, Brent.
Emergency services including the London Air Ambulance attended and found a 21-year-old man collapsed in the park with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital in a critical but stable condition.
A teenager was also found in the park suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds.
A section 60 order, allowing police special search powers, was granted for several wards in Brent until the early hours of Wednesday.
The 16-year-old will appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.
Anyone who witnessed the incident in Preston Park is asked to phone North West area CID quoting 4789/9JUL, tweet to @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
