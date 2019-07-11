Menu

Advertising

Police incident at Glasgow mosque

UK News | Published:

Officers were called to the place of worship in the early hours.

Police in Glasgow are dealing with an incident at the city's Central Mosque.

Police in Glasgow are dealing with an incident at the city’s Central Mosque.

Officers were called to the place of worship in the early hours of Thursday and the entrance has been cordoned off, according to media reports.

A Police Scotland spokesman said there was an “ongoing police incident” but gave no further details.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News