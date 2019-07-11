Advertising
Body find at Glasgow mosque
Police were called after an elderly man’s body was discovered in the early hours.
The death of the 80-year-old is not being treated as suspicious.
Officers were called to the Central Mosque south of the River Clyde at around 3.40am on Thursday.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police received a report of an 80-year-old man’s body being found within the Central Mosque.
“A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to establish the exact cause of death.
“The death is currently being treated as non-suspicious.”
