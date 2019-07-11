Menu

Advertising

Body find at Glasgow mosque

UK News | Published:

Police were called after an elderly man’s body was discovered in the early hours.

Police at Glasgow’s Central Mosque

Police in Glasgow were called to the city’s mosque following the discovery of an elderly man’s body.

The death of the 80-year-old is not being treated as suspicious.

Officers were called to the Central Mosque south of the River Clyde at around 3.40am on Thursday.

Glasgow Central Mosque
Glasgow Central Mosque (Danny Lawson/PA)

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police received a report of an 80-year-old man’s body being found within the Central Mosque.

“A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to establish the exact cause of death.

“The death is currently being treated as non-suspicious.”

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News