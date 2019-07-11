Body find at Glasgow mosque

Police in Glasgow were called to the city’s mosque following the discovery of an elderly man’s body.

The death of the 80-year-old is not being treated as suspicious.

Officers were called to the Central Mosque south of the River Clyde at around 3.40am on Thursday.

Glasgow Central Mosque (Danny Lawson/PA)

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police received a report of an 80-year-old man’s body being found within the Central Mosque.

“A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to establish the exact cause of death.

“The death is currently being treated as non-suspicious.”