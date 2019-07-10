Jazz musician Gary Crosby awarded Queen’s Medal for Music

Gary Crosby has become the first jazz musician to be awarded the Queen’s Medal for Music.

The double-bassist, 64, accepted the award in person at a special audience with the Queen on Wednesday.

Crosby – a band leader, music arranger and educator – was honoured for his musical talent, his impact on jazz creation in the UK and his work supporting young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Gary Crosby OBE is a British jazz double bassist, composer, and co-founder and Artistic Director of @Tom_Warriors, a jazz education group which nurtures and develops young musicians. pic.twitter.com/ry15y8NCFL — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 10, 2019

The award, established in 2005, is presented annually to an outstanding individual or group of musicians who have had a major influence on the musical life of the nation.

It is also the first time the honour has been given to an individual of colour.

A child of the Windrush generation, Crosby is band leader of Jazz Jamaica.

He is also artistic director of Tomorrow’s Warriors, an organisation he co-founded almost 30 years ago which offers free tuition and performance opportunities to young people from BAME backgrounds and female musicians.

His awards include an OBE for services to music, BBC Radio Jazz Award, a Parliamentary Jazz Award for Music Education and a Special Parliamentary Jazz Award for Outstanding Contribution to Jazz.