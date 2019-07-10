I hope Camilla comes to watch us play, says wheelchair tennis player

Britain’s number two wheelchair tennis player hopes to see some royal spectators at this year’s Wimbledon, saying: “It would be great for the sport.”

Andy Lapthorne met the Duchess of Cornwall on the ninth day of the championships, ahead of the first day of wheelchair matches on Thursday.

Camilla visited Wimbledon on day nine of the championships (Victoria Jones/PA)

“I didn’t ask her to come and watch us but I hope she does,” the 28-year-old said.

“It would be nice to have some of the royals watching wheelchair tennis – it would be great for the sport.”

The Duchess of Cornwall met some of the ball boys and girls (Victoria Jones/PA)

Camilla, wearing a cream knee-length dress and nude heels, also met some of Wimbledon’s senior ground staff and some of its army of ball boys and girls.

She will be joined by the Countess of Wessex in the royal box, as well as Dame Shirley Bassey, Dame Twiggy Lawson, Elaine Paige, Sir Michael Parkinson and celebrity gardener Alan Titchmarsh.

Sir Michael Parkinson in the royal box (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge’s mother, Carol Middleton, also made an appearance, accompanied by husband Michael.

Mrs Middleton wore a green and black wraparound dress and traditional trilby hat.

Carole and Michael Middleton at Wimbledon (Philip Toscano/PA)

The couple’s youngest daughter, Pippa Matthews, raised eyebrows earlier in the week by opting for a pink, cowboy-esque hat to match her dress.

Mrs Matthews was reportedly told to take it off in the royal box in case she blocked the view of people in the row behind.

Attendees at the All England Lawn Tennis Club on Wednesday can look forward to watching the three titans of the men’s game.

Novak Djokovic in action (Adam Davy/PA)

Novak Djokovic is first on Centre Court against Belgian David Goffin, followed by Roger Federer’s clash with Japan’s Kei Nishikori.

On Court One, Rafael Nadal will take on Sam Querrey after Guido Pella’s reckoning with Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut.

Serena Williams and Sir Andy are keeping the dream alive for British fans after Johanna Konta’s defeat on Tuesday afternoon.

“MuRena” – as they have dubbed their team – will be facing Brazilian Bruno Soares and the US’s Nicole Melichar on Court Two.