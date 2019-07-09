Serena Williams poses for daring magazine photoshoot

Serena Williams has posed for a daring photoshoot for Harper’s Bazaar – with completely unretouched photos appearing on the front cover.

In the powerful images, the 23-time grand slam winner appears nude except for gold heels and a gold cape revealing one of her buttocks.

The tennis star’s famous mane is loose around her shoulders, while the picture is captioned “Serena unretouched: The naked truth”.

Serena Williams is on the cover of @harpersbazaarus and none of the images, including the cover, have been airbrushed pic.twitter.com/T6dJjXFIOw — Yashar Ali ? (@yashar) July 9, 2019

Ms Williams – who notched up a 10,000 dollar (£7,900) fine this week for damaging one of Wimbledon’s pristine grass courts with her racket – said on Tuesday: “I have always been an Avenger in my heart.”

During her quarter final match against fellow American Alison Riske, Ms Williams ditched her trademark ponytail for a swiftly tied “business bun”.

She said afterwards: “I was missing a shot because [my hair] was in my face.

“I was like, ‘this is not happening’.

“I just needed to get it out of the way, put the business bun up and just get to business.”