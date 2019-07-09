Honorary damehood for Serena if we lift doubles trophy, says Sir Andy Murray

Serena Williams should “absolutely” get an honorary damehood if she brings home Wimbledon doubles glory, Sir Andy Murray says.

Riding high on their second-round victory against Raquel Atawo from the US and France’s Fabrice Martin, Sir Andy said Ms Williams had been making him laugh on the court.

There’s been some debate over whether their team name should be “SerAndy” or “MuRena”, with Ms Williams favouring the latter.

“I think Serena is the boss so whatever she says goes”, Sir Andy said.

When asked if he thought Ms Williams should be given an honorary damehood if they end up lifting the doubles trophy, he replied: “Absolutely.”

The pair defeated their opponents in straight sets – cheered on by Sir Andy’s wife Kim, who sported a polka dot empire-line top with skinny jeans.

Also in the crowd were Judy Murray and Ms Williams’ husband, tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian.

Ms Williams and Sir Andy are keeping the dream alive for British fans after Johanna Konta’s defeat by Czech player Barbora Strycova on Tuesday.

Twenty-three time grand slam winner Ms Williams will face Ms Strycova on Thursday in the semi-finals.

On Wednesday Novak Djokovic will be first on centre court against Belgian David Goffin, followed by Roger Federer’s clash with Japan’s Kei Nishikori.

Court One will kick off with Argentina’s Guido Pella against Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut, followed by Sam Querrey vs Rafael Nadal.