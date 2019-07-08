Three jailed over attack on pregnant teenager

Three people who forced detergent into the mouth of a pregnant teenager in a bid to make her miscarry have been jailed.

Harief Pearson, 22, orchestrated the attack on the victim, who was then 17 and pregnant with his child, after she refused to have an abortion, Scotland Yard said.

Kydie McKenna, 22, and a 16-year-old girl repeatedly kicked her in the stomach, back and face during the assault at Pearson’s home on December 12 last year before the younger attacker forced detergent into her mouth.

Pearson was sentenced to 11 years imprisonment at Harrow Crown Court on Friday, while his friend, McKenna, was jailed for 10 years and the teenager sentenced to four years in a young offenders’ institution.

Detective Constable Nick Lee said: “This was a ferocious and prolonged attack on a vulnerable young girl who was held against her will and savagely beaten.

“While Pearson did not actually take part in the physical violence, he clearly plotted it and used McKenna and the 16-year-old girl to carry out his plan to cause the victim to miscarry her unborn child.

“Only when Pearson thought the victim had miscarried, did the assault end. His actions were truly sickening.

“Thankfully, the baby was unharmed and I hope this sentencing gives the victim some closure, and provides her with the strength she’ll need as she embarks on the next chapter of her life as a mother.”

Pearson, of Caple Road, in Harlesden, north-west London, pleaded guilty to attempted GBH and attempting to pervert the course of justice, with charges of administering a poison to cause a miscarriage, theft and false imprisonment left to lie on file.

McKenna, of Old Oak Lane, Harlesden, pleaded guilty to attempted GBH and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The 16-year-old girl, of Fulham, pleaded guilty to attempted GBH, administering a poison to cause a miscarriage, theft and false imprisonment.