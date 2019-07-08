Menu

Man appears in court on terrorism charges

Sam Imrie was remanded in custody following his appearance at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

A man has appeared in court charged under the Terrorism Act after he was arrested in Fife.

Police Scotland said counter-terrorism officers arrested the 22-year-old in Glenrothes on Saturday in an intelligence-led operation.

Sam Imrie appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday and was charged with allegedly engaging in conduct in preparation for committing acts of terrorism.

He also faced a second charge of allegedly encouraging others to commit acts of terrorism.

Imrie did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody.

