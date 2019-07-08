Hunt to appoint fisheries minister if he becomes Prime Minister

Jeremy Hunt has pledged to appoint a fishing minister to fight for the industry throughout the Brexit process, if he becomes Prime Minister.

The post would be in place at least until the end of the EU withdrawal process, the Conservative leadership contender has said.

Mr Hunt previously spoke to fishermen on his campaign trail in Peterhead about how to deliver a deal.

James West explains fishing in detail with @Jeremy_Hunt over a fish supper on board Westro today in PETERHEAD @buchanjimmy says if he makes it to no 10 our destiny could be in his hands. pic.twitter.com/D5LuPHyYWK — Scottish Seafood Asn (@SeafoodScottish) June 23, 2019

He said: “This is a pivotal moment in the history of Scottish fishing. If we get this Brexit deal right, there is a sea of opportunity waiting on the other side for our fishermen.

“Until Brexit is fully delivered, I will appoint a fisheries minister with the sole responsibility of fighting for what is best for fishing communities.

“My government will take us out of the EU and out of the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP), so we can become an independent coastal state with control over our waters.

“We will give powers to Peterhead, not send them back to Brussels like the SNP.

“Nicola Sturgeon will sell out Scotland’s fishermen in a heartbeat and drag them back in to the hated CFP.

“Only Ruth Davidson and the Conservatives are standing up for Scotland’s fishing communities.”

It is said the position could remain in place for longer than the Brexit process, depending on the new circumstances at that point.