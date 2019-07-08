Aldi selling giant inflatable unicorn water sprinkler

A giant inflatable unicorn water sprinkler could become the must-have garden accessory of the summer after going on sale at a budget supermarket.

The colourful novelty item, which sprays water out of its horn, is part of Aldi’s Beach & Pool Activity range.

The giant sprinkler is also available in a T-Rex variety for those who prefer a prehistoric theme in their garden and costs £39.99.

(Aldi/PA)

The Beach & Pool range, which is available to order online now and will appear in stores from Sunday, also includes a metal frame pool for £89.99 “for a luxury staycation and the ultimate pool party”, as well a water slide, an inflatable cooler, animal ice lolly moulds and a variety of games.

(Aldi/PA)

Aldi said: “Sun worshippers will need to be quick as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone!”

The retailer made a splash two years ago when it featured a £400 inflatable hot tub among its Specialbuys.