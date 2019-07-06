Vinnie Jones’s wife Tanya dies after long illness

Vinnie Jones’s wife Tanya has died after a long illness, his manager has said.

The actor and former footballer was by his wife’s side when she died at their home in Los Angeles on Saturday.

A statement from Jones’s management said: “At 8.46am local time in Los Angeles on Saturday July 6, Vinnie Jones’s wife, Tanya Jones, passed away after a long illness.

“Tanya passed peacefully at the Jones family home surrounded by Vinnie, their daughter and other family members.

“Vinnie and the family ask for privacy while they go through an understandable period of mourning during this devastating time.”

Vinnie and Tanya were married in 1994 (Lewis Whyld/PA)

Vinnie and Tanya, 53, married in 1994.

She had a daughter, Kaley, by her former husband, and a son, Aaron, with Vinnie.

Advertising

In 2013, Jones, an ex-midfielder best known for being part of the Crazy Gang at Wimbledon, told how the couple had both been diagnosed with skin cancer.

Tanya underwent an emergency heart transplant at the age of 21 following the birth of Kaley and is also reported to have suffered from cervical cancer.

In an interview with the Daily Mirror in 2017, Jones described Tanya as “the most incredible person”, adding: “I think we’re the perfect match and I was lucky to find it.”